Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $490.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Its 2021 guidance impresses. For the current year, adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. The company is likely to continue incurring elevated costs due to COVID-19 testing. Its weak ROE bothers the company.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana stock opened at $460.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

