Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF opened at $26.06 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.