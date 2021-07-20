M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $141.19 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.11.

M&T Bank stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

