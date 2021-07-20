Bank of America Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

