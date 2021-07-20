Mizuho Lowers FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $21.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.98 on Friday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

