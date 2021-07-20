Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $277.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.