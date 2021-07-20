RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. RLI has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

