Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABG stock opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.48.

Several analysts have commented on ABG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

