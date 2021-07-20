Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
