Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

