FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Increased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.56. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

