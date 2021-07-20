Head to Head Contrast: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 2.92 $161.60 million $3.01 12.92 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.38 $4.05 million $0.49 20.57

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Janus Henderson Group and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.18, suggesting a potential downside of 22.42%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 23.48% 13.06% 9.05% GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.