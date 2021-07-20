Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.50.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $221.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $211.26 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

