FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Banco Comercial Portugues alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.