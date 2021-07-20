NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $58.02 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,809 shares of company stock worth $381,322. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

