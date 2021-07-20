J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 283.40 ($3.70). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 281.63 ($3.68), with a volume of 6,772,969 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.