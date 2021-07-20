American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Update

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMBZ opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

