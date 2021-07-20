MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 67.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

