Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

