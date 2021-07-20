Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($18.55). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,381 ($18.04), with a volume of 185,111 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,319.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

