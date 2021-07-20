CyrusOne Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CONE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after buying an additional 142,838 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

