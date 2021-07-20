IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Cut to $2.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.