Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.