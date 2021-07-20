Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.12.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

