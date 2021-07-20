Raymond James Trims IMV (TSE:IMV) Target Price to C$2.50

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IMV opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$116.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

