ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.20 on Friday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.16.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

