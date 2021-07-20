Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPPLF. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $15.92 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.3964 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

