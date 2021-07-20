Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

WOOF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 83.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Insiders sold 25,312,095 shares of company stock worth $586,272,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

