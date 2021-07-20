Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.
WOOF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 83.87.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Insiders sold 25,312,095 shares of company stock worth $586,272,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
