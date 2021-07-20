EXFO Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for EXFO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

EXFO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.95 on Monday. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

