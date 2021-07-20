UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.56, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

