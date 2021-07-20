Independent Bank (INDB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INDB opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

