Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.