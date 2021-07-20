FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polymetal International in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
