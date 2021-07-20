FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.