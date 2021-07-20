Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.