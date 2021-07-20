Zacks Investment Research Lowers South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

