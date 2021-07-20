Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.45 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.35 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -77.36.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

