$359.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $359.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $200.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.46.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

