Dril-Quip, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $967.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

