Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Athersys shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,259,980 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Athersys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athersys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

