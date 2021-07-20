Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Neonode shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 22,524 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

