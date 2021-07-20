Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Neonode shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 22,524 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
