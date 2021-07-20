MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Trading Down 28.3%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) shares traded down 28.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.05 and last traded at 1.09. 105,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 728,491,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.52.

MMEX Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

