Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 41.0% in June

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

