Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter.

