Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rises By 25.9%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,098,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

