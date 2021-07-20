FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.32 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

