Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

