Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

