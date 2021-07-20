Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

