Morgan Stanley Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $453.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $453.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.10.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $324.16 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.