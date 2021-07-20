AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

AEYE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

